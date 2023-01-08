Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Shares of INTU opened at $386.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $589.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.