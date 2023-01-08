Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.45. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $333.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

