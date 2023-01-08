Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 875.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 148,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 133,226 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 394,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $22.51.

