Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 536,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.