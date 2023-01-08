iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,039 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.52.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

