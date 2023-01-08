Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.21. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

