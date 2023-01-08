Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 21,324 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

