Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $842.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $749.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.