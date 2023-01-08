Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,352 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Triton International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTN opened at $69.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Triton International Increases Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 45.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

