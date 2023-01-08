Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $366.01.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

