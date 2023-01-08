Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $190,990,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,179.25 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,979.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,893.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

