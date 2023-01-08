Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $308.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.