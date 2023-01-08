Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 159 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $367.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.