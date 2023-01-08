Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 239,889 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

