Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,555 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC opened at $109.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.75 and a 1 year high of $138.94.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

