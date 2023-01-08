Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,756 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,040,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
VTEB opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $54.72.
