Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,829 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average is $218.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.37.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

