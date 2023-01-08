Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD stock opened at $208.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.