Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after buying an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

