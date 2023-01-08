Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.97.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

