Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

VOD opened at $10.75 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

