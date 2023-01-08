Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

