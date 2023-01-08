Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

NYSE:LEN opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

