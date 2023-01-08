Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $232.14 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.96 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

