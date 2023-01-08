Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $94,164,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

