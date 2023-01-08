Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

CIBR stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

