Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.