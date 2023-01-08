Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in McKesson by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,394,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in McKesson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 101,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.