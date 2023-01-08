Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $447.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $574.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

