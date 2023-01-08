Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 277,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after buying an additional 134,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 340,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.68 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

