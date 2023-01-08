Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,016 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.