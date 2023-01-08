Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLQL opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

