Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 27,234 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,809,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ferguson by 191.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,467,000 after buying an additional 1,035,819 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,052,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,342,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.46) to GBX 9,890 ($119.16) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($159.04) to £125 ($150.60) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,321.55.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Shares of FERG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $176.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

