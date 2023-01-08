Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,524 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $80.61 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

