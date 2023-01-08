Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

CGCP stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74.

Further Reading

