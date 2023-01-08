Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $182.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

