Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $244.83.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

