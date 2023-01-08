Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,062 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

ITOT opened at $86.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $106.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

