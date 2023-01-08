Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $152.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $138.73 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.