Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,628 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

