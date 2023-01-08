Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

