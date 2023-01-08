Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,886 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

