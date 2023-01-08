Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 69 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $404.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

