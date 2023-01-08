Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $471.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

