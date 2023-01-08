Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $180.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

