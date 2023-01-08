JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

