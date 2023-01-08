Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.