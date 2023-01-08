Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $194.23.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,769 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.77.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

