Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

