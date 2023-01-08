Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $258.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $258.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

Lennox International stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $312.96.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 839.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

